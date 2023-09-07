Loaded Handgun Found During Traffic Stop in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- During a traffic stop on Mohawk Street and Sherman Drive, Utica Police officers noticed a loaded handgun.
When officers obtained the driver's information, they learned "his privileges to drive in the State of New York were suspended," officials stated.
"Based on this, the driver, Travonte Parker, was removed from the vehicle. As he was exiting, the officers noticed a loaded handgun on the driver's seat, where Parker was just seated," UPD said.
Parker was placed in handcuffs, and the loaded 9mm Glock was secured.
Parker was taken to the police department and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and traffic violation charges.