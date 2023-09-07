 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
673 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL NEW YORK

BROOME                CHEMUNG               CHENANGO
CORTLAND              DELAWARE              MADISON
ONEIDA                ONONDAGA              OTSEGO
SULLIVAN              TIOGA                 TOMPKINS

IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA

BRADFORD              LACKAWANNA            LUZERNE
PIKE                  SUSQUEHANNA           WAYNE
WYOMING

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BINGHAMTON, CORTLAND, DELHI, ELMIRA,
HALLSTEAD, HAMILTON, HAWLEY, HAZLETON, HONESDALE, ITHACA,
MILFORD, MONTICELLO, MONTROSE, NORWICH, ONEIDA, ONEONTA, OWEGO,
ROME, SAYRE, SCRANTON, SYRACUSE, TOWANDA, TUNKHANNOCK, UTICA,
WALTON, WAVERLY, AND WILKES-BARRE.

Loaded Handgun Found During Traffic Stop in Utica

Travonte Parker

Submitted Photo

UTICA, N.Y. -- During a traffic stop on Mohawk Street and Sherman Drive, Utica Police officers noticed a loaded handgun. 

When officers obtained the driver's information, they learned "his privileges to drive in the State of New York were suspended," officials stated. 

"Based on this, the driver, Travonte Parker, was removed from the vehicle. As he was exiting, the officers noticed a loaded handgun on the driver's seat, where Parker was just seated," UPD said. 

Parker was placed in handcuffs, and the loaded 9mm Glock was secured. 

Parker was taken to the police department and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and traffic violation charges. 

