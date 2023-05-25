Local business owner recounts scuffle with armed robbery suspect

Schuyler, N.Y. -- You never know what the day will bring. One minute, McGills Tavern and Grill owner, Mark Rende, was in the kitchen, getting ready for lunch orders. The next...
"I see this guy standing near the girls, near the register. So I walk over and say 'what are you doin'? He turns around with a gun and says 'just give me the money', you know. And I just reacted. I grabbed him. Grabbed the gun, you know, and we fought," says Rende.
Other employees could only watch in terror and disbelief, wondering if they'd all survive the encounter.
"I grabbed him and he's trying to fight with me and I'm trying to keep the gun away from me and we ended up in the dining room and one of my other guys come out and grabbed the gun and he threw the gun to the floor and broke the gun and I had him by his neck and then he got away from me. I was trying to keep him inside," said Rende.
Rende said it never went through his mind that this could be the end for him.
"Being in the bar business all your life, you don't wait til people start, you know, you've got to be on your guard, so, when he turned around, that's when I grabbed it," said the business owner.
It appears robbery was the suspect's motive and State Police say he also went into Juliano's Greenhouse with a weapon.
"He got the money out of the register. Two hundred dollars. That's all that was in the register. We just...weren't even open yet," said Rende.
When he had time to breathe and reflect on the encounter, Rende couldn't believe what happened and how he reacted. He thinks the suspect couldn't believe it, either.
"He fought, because, I don't think he thought anybody was going to say anything, do anything to him. He ran like hell when we got that gun from him, though," said Rende.
And he left without a weapon to potentially hurt anyone else. From there, the suspect ran north on Newport Road, toward a cemetery. Police, with guns drawn, surrounded a small outbuilding. And shortly after 11:00 this morning, they put a handcuffed suspect in an official car.
State Police expect to charge the suspect with multiple felonies, including robbery, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon, and menacing.