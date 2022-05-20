 Skip to main content
Local contractor allegedly lies to police about returning deposit after failing to do home repairs

Christopher Shaughnessy

UTICA, N.Y. – A contractor from Westernville is accused of taking a deposit to do home repairs and never returning to do the work.

According to Utica police, a Utica resident hired 36-year-old Christopher Shaughnessy to do repairs in early April and paid a $3,500 deposit. The victim told police no work was completed, and the contractor refused to return the deposit.

During UPD’s investigation, police say Shaughnessy produced a fake receipt showing a return of the deposit, with a forged signature from the victim.

Shaughnessy was arrested and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and criminal possession of a forged instrument.

