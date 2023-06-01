Local Head Start programs to get roughly $11 million from federal government

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand today announced roughly $22 million for Head Start programs across the state. The bulk of that money-right around $11 million- is headed to local Head Start programs.
It will go to Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency, which serves 850 kids and their families in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties, for free.
The agency will use all that money within a year.
They say the childcare shortage is real; they're not fully opened right now, because not all their classrooms are staffed.
They hope this money will change that.
But they say while childcare is extremely important, what they do encompasses that, and so much more, for children from six weeks old, to age five.
They get them ready for school...and life.
"When the children are here, we have curriculums, and there are lesson plans, there's intentional teaching that happens all day long, whether it's infant or toddler or pre-school room," says Toni Noma, Child Development Director for MVCAA. "Everything is intentional, helping to prepare children to develop their social emotional skills, their cognitive skills, language, literacy" so you know, it's much more than just childcare."
Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency is one of 12 nationally-accredited programs of excellence in the country.