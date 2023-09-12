Local Lawmakers Craft Proposed Gun Legislation After Weekend Shooting at Proctor High School

UTICA, N.Y. -- While a Utica City School District security officer recovers from a gunshot wound suffered on the job this weekend, two local state lawmakers are taking aim at youth violence, the adults who enable it, and illegal gun owners in general.
"Everything we do has an impact on law-abiding citizens. It doesn't really totally affect those who are conducting criminal activity. They're going to find a way to get the weapon, as you saw Saturday," said Senator Joe Griffo.
What Griffo and Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon are proposing includes releasing the mugshots of 16- and 17-year-olds, making it a felony to commit a violent crime with a deadly weapon within 3000 feet of a school, not 1000, holding adults accountable for giving kids guns and modifying Raise the Age to clearly define under what circumstances juveniles can be held in family court versus criminal court.
"I think we can now say, let's not look at this from a political or an ideological perspective, but what's in the best interest of the communities we all serve right now," said Griffo.
Buttenschon, a Democrat, agrees that change is needed.
"Raise the Age was brought forward to take another look at how we work with our youth. Well, obviously it's time to re-evaluate it. It is not working," said Buttenschon.
Griffo knows it would be a tough sell in Albany and is willing to compromise.
"We're willing and ready to work with our colleagues to amend anything," said Griffo.
It's not yet known how or when the proposed legislation will be voted on—as part of a larger Omnibus bill or a package of bills.