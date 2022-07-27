Local municipalities struggle with police officer applicant drought

In hopes of getting more people to apply to take the civil service test to become a police officer in Herkimer County, the county announced the exam two weeks earlier than the normal 30 days before the application deadline.
"We've had about less than ten people apply," said County Personnel Assistant Jill Schrader.
So now, they're adding time on the back end, extending the deadline to apply to take the exam, from this Friday, July 29 to next Friday, Aug. 5. Longing for numbers of yesteryear.
"Well, it was very competitive back when I started. You take the list, there's hundreds of applicants, hundreds of test takers," said Herkimer Police Chief Michael Jory.
The flood of applicants has become a drought. Add to that the fact that many won't make it through the physical agility test, psych evaluation, or, will find other employment, and hiring is quite the challenge.
"All of the smaller agencies are facing sometimes critical staffing shortages," says Boonville police officer in charge, Fred Robenski. "The pool of applicants is dwindling. The lack of qualified applicants is frightening at this point."
Then, there's the turning tide of public opinion.
"It is difficult to recruit, due to the fact that our profession has been vilified so much lately. To get somebody to come in now and face what they're facing in the street, let alone what they're facing in the courts, it's very difficult to get a qualified candidate," Jory says.
So what's left to do? Ideas from the trenches: Make the process easier on the candidate.
"If there's an opening in Ilion, there's an opening in Herkimer, however that may play out, we'd like to have the opportunity to sit with them all at one time, instead of running that candidate through five, six, seven interviews per agency," says Jory.
Robenski, suggests two strokes of a pen that could open up a world of potential applicants.
"If you eliminated the reinstatement age limit and at least suspended the hourly limit, you could take the pool that we have to work with and have everybody work more," says Robenski. "Let the experienced, part-time people work more."
If you want to take advantage of the week-long extension to apply to take the police civil service exam in Herkimer County, you can stop by the personnel office on the third floor of the county building for an application, or find it online here.