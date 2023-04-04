Local schools respond to mass email threat in latest NY 'swatting' attack

A handful of local school superintendents started their morning with a startling email.

"It said that there was a bomb threat and if we paid money in bit coin, otherwise they would give us the address, otherwise, they would detonate the bombs," said Frankfort-Schuyler School Superintendent, Joe Palmer.

The districts immediately contacted law enforcement. Frankfort-Schuyler wound up canceling school, waiting for some very busy bomb-sniffing dogs.

"The bomb dogs were coming from Syracuse. We knew they were not going to get here in time, so unfortunately we had to, with an abundance of caution and care for our safety, we had to close for the day," said Palmer. "We don't take any chances with the safety of our children and our staff."

The Waterville School Dstrict got the same email.

"It was directed and addressed to over 40 superintendents across New York State," said Waterville School Superintendent, Dr. Jennfer Spring.

Waterville School administrators can see who comes and goes from the school. That, along with the fact that larger districts fell victim to the same swatting hoax last week, reaffirmed their belief the threat was not credible.

"So, we were able to view the log in advance and we were able to see had anybody else entered our buildings throughout the night or after school dismissal yesterday and nobody who is unidentifiable had entered our buildings, so we knew, again, it was a hoax, said Spring. "I made the decision after consulting with law enforcement that I was not going to have a delay."

Some parents and students emailed NewsChannel 2, criticizing Waterville's response to the menacing email; a student, saying that many of them were stuck on a bus for an hour and 20 minutes, during which children were afraid. A parent said the school brought students in the gym before it was searched; the superintendent said it was after.

"We kept students on buses but we also had students who drove in and who were dropped off and we had swept the gym area first and that was cleared for students to enter," said Spring.

Canastota School District also received threats. Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol, says the Oneida County Districts are his department's investigations, although he has reached out to the FBI.