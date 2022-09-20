Lowville man accused of making several fake reservations to spite former employer

LOWVILLE, N.Y. – A former employee at Tug Hill Vineyards in Lowville was arrested after allegedly making several fake reservations to cause the business to lose money out of spite.
David Nisley Jr., of Lowville, is accused of creating numerous aliases to make fake reservations online this past Mother’s Day. New York State Police say this resulted in a $13,000 loss for the venue.
According to police, Nisley used to work for the business and admitted to investigators he made the reservations because he was upset with his former employer.
Nisley was charged with first-degree identity theft, a D felony.
Police say Nisley expressed remorse for his actions and said he understood why it was not a harmless prank.
Nisley was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.