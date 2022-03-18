Lowville man convicted of murder in 2019 arson deaths

LOWVILLE, N.Y. – A Lowville was convicted of murder and arson, after police say he set a building on fire three years ago, killing two women inside.
Shawn Exford, 29, of Lowville was found guilty late Thursday for murdering the two women in the 2019 fire.
During closing arguments, defense attorney John Hallett said the prosecution failed to prove any of the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.
"We have a couple of issues of law that we would like the appellate division to review once we file a notice of appeal. I anticipate that it will take a year or so to get it done but we have to have that explored at a higher level,” said Hallett.
However, the lead prosecutor on the case, Caleb Petzoldt, went through many pieces of evidence seen throughout the trial, including a 911 call made by one of the two victims, Catherine Crego.
"Glad to see that the jury took into account every piece of evidence and really evaluated that and look at it carefully and obviously reached what we think is the right conclusion,” said Petzoldt.
Exford is scheduled to be sentenced on April 22.