Madison County Man Pleads Guilty to Multiple Counts of Distribution and Possession of Child Pornography

CHITTENANGO, N.Y. -- A 35-year-old Madison County man has pled guilty to distribution and possession of child pornography.
Thomas Collins of Chittenango pled guilty in federal court yesterday and has a sentencing date of Dec. 20, 2023.
"As part of his guilty plea, Collins admitted that on several occasions in April of 2023, he distributed images and videos of child pornography to two undercover law enforcement officers via the same social networking application," according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
On the date of his arrest—May 18 of this year—Collins admitted to possessing "numerous images and videos of child pornography on several of his electronic devices," according to officials.
"Collins faces a mandatory minimum term of 5 years in prison, a maximum term of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of between 5 years and up to life," according to the DOJ.
He will also be required to register as a sex offender.