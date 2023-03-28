Madison County restaurant owner accused of tax fraud

CANASTOTA, N.Y. – A Madison County restaurant owner allegedly failed to pay more than $68,000 in taxes over the course of nearly three years.
Douglas Case, 49, owns Back Roads Tavern on Canal Road in Canastota. He is accused of failing to file or pay sales tax from the business from June of 2017 to February of 2020.
Following an investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Case was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree grand larceny and eight counts of criminal tax fraud.
He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.