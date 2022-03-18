Madison County school bus driver accused of forcibly touching 2 young girls

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. – A Madison County school bus driver is accused of inappropriately touching two young girls over a span of several months.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer assigned to the Cazenovia Central School District was notified on March 1 of a complaint against the bus driver, 68-year-old mark Macera.
The complaint alleges Macera forcibly touched the girls while they were on his assigned school bus.
Macera was suspended pending an investigation into the allegations.
After deputies investigated the complaint, Macera was arrested on March 17 and charged with two counts of forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child.
Macera was issued appearance tickets and released. He is scheduled to return to court on April 6.