Madison High School student accused of threatening mass harm on school bus

VERONA, N.Y. – A student from Madison High School was arrested last week after allegedly making a threat on a school bus headed from the Madison-Oneida BOCES on Spring Road in Verona.
Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says the threat was reported on Friday around 3:20 p.m. Following an investigation, authorities determined the threat was not credible.
The teen was arrested and charged with making a threat of mass harm. The case was then referred to the juvenile division.
Because of the student’s age, no identifying information will be released.