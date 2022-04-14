 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A line of gusty showers will impact portions of Oneida, western
Broome, Madison, Cortland, southeastern Chemung, Tioga, southeastern
Onondaga, southeastern Tompkins, Chenango, northwestern Susquehanna
and Bradford Counties through 215 PM EDT...

At 130 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking heavy gusty showers along
a line extending from near Boonville to near Solon to near
Ogdensburg. Movement was southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated and surface observations.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Chemung, Utica, Binghamton, Vestal, Cortland, Johnson City, Endicott,
Oneida, Kirkland and Lenox.

This includes the following highway exits...
Interstate 90 between 31 and 34.
New York Interstate 81 near 2, and between 2 West and 11.
Interstate 86/Route 17 between 59 and 75.
Interstate 88 between 1 and 4.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Man accused in Home Depot theft charged after turning himself in on other arrest warrants

  • Updated
  • 0

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A Clark Mills man with four outstanding warrants out for his arrest is facing new charges after turning himself to New Hartford police earlier this week.

John F. Kaminski, 58, was charged with burglary and petit larceny on April 12 stemming from an incident at the Home Depot on French Road in New Hartford on March 11. Kaminski was arguing with store employees while allegedly trying to leave with items he did not pay for. Police say Kaminski ultimately left the store with the stolen items and was gone before officers arrived at the scene.

When the officers spoke to store employees, they were able to identify Kaminski because of previous encounters with him.

When Kaminski turned himself in on the unrelated warrants earlier this week, he was subsequently charged in the Home Depot incident.

He was arraigned and remanded to the Oneida County jail without bail because he has more than two prior felony convictions.

Recommended for you