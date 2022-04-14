Man accused in Home Depot theft charged after turning himself in on other arrest warrants

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A Clark Mills man with four outstanding warrants out for his arrest is facing new charges after turning himself to New Hartford police earlier this week.
John F. Kaminski, 58, was charged with burglary and petit larceny on April 12 stemming from an incident at the Home Depot on French Road in New Hartford on March 11. Kaminski was arguing with store employees while allegedly trying to leave with items he did not pay for. Police say Kaminski ultimately left the store with the stolen items and was gone before officers arrived at the scene.
When the officers spoke to store employees, they were able to identify Kaminski because of previous encounters with him.
When Kaminski turned himself in on the unrelated warrants earlier this week, he was subsequently charged in the Home Depot incident.
He was arraigned and remanded to the Oneida County jail without bail because he has more than two prior felony convictions.