Man accused in Utica teen's death pleads guilty to gun charge

UTICA, N.Y. – The trial of a man accused in the death of a Utica teen was supposed to start in Oneida County Court Monday, but instead, he pleaded guilty to his role in the murder.
Jah’zeir Johnson was shot and killed on City Street in December of 2020.
Charisma Hunt and Charles Phillips were both arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Hunt pleaded guilty to fatally shooting the teen, and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 2.
Phillips was originally headed for trial, but instead pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon on Monday. He will be sentenced on June 23.