Man accused of abandoning dog at Herkimer County Humane Society facing animal abuse charges

MOHAWK, N.Y. (UPDATED) -- New York State Police have arrested a Frankfort man who they say abandoned a pit bull outside the Herkimer County Humane Society on Feb. 2.
Paul-Carlos Palenzuela, 58, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with two counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, failure to provide proper sustenance and abandonment of an animal.
The pit bull, later named Miracle by those who rescued her, was dumped in the humane society parking lot on one of the coldest nights of the year. She spent 19 hours out in freezing temperatures before she was found by humane society workers the day after she was abandoned.
Outrage in the community led to an outpouring of generosity that resulted in a $4,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.
State police say a tip was received about the vehicle, a Mini Cooper Clubman, spotted in the parking lot of a business on Court Street in Utica.
Palenzuela told state police that he picked the dog up in Ilion earlier in the day on Feb. 2 and dropped her off at the shelter because he could not care for her.
Palenzuela was issued appearance tickets and is scheduled to answer the charges in German Flatts Court on Feb. 21.
Miracle is recovering in a loving foster home until she is ready to find her forever family.