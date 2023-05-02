Man accused of abandoning Miracle the dog facing more charges following search warrant

SCHUYLER, N.Y. – The man accused of abandoning a pit bull at the Herkimer County Humane Society in freezing cold temperatures this past February appeared in Town of German Flatts court briefly Tuesday afternoon before the case was adjourned until the summer.
Paul-Carlos Palenzuela, 58, allegedly abandoned the dog, Miracle, in the humane society parking lot on Feb. 2 after the shelter had already closed. When the shelter workers saw it on security video, they put a call out on social media to enlist help searching for the dog. Miracle was found the following day along the canal.
Following an investigation by police, Palenzuela was arrested on Feb. 14 and charged with overdriving, torturing and injuring animals for failure to provide proper sustenance, as well as abandonment of an animal, all misdemeanors.
He appeared in court on Feb. 21 and pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.
As the investigation continued, a search warrant was issued for a home on Route 5 in Schuyler at the end of March. Based on the findings at the scene, including a dead animal carcass in the basement, Palenzuela was additionally charged with the disposal of a dead animal, having an unlicensed dog and another count of failure to provide proper sustenance.
Palenzuela’s next scheduled court appearance is July 25.
Miracle was in poor health when she was found but has recovered over the past several weeks and was recently adopted by a man in Little Falls.