Man accused of attacking police officer in Canastota

CANASTOTA, N.Y. – A Canastota man is facing several charges after police say he attacked an officer in a parking lot Wednesday afternoon.
Canastota police were called to the Liberty Resources parking lot on North Main Street around 2:15 p.m. for a report of a suspicious person.
When Officer William Preuss arrived, he found 25-year-old Richard Branch Jr. acting disorderly and tried to approach him. Police say Branch attacked the Preuss and repeatedly punched him in the face and head.
Preuss called for assistance and a Madison County sheriff’s deputy arrived at the scene shortly after.
Branch was arrested and Preuss was sent to the hospital where he had to undergo surgery for his injuries. The suspect was also evaluated and treated at Oneida Health.
After his release from the hospital, Branch was charged with:
- First-degree assault on a police officer
- Two counts of robbery
- Criminal possession of a weapon
- Menacing
- Attempted assault with intent to cause injury
- Reckless endangerment
Branch is being held at the Madison County jail.