Man accused of attempted murder in Utica shooting arrested in Verona

UTICA, N.Y. – The man accused of attempted murder following a shooting in Oneida Square in December 2022 was arrested on Wednesday.
Sonny Breton, 41, was located in Verona a little more than a week after police posted his photo on social media in an effort to find him.
Using electronic data, Breton was located by the New York/New Jersey U.S. Marshals Task Force with help from the UPD Warrants Unit and Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
Breton is accused of shooting a man on the 1300 block of Oneida Street on the night of Dec. 14, 2022. The victims injuries were not life-threatening.
A grand jury indicted Breton on the following charges:
- Attempted murder
- Assault in the first and second degrees
- Criminal possession of a weapon
- Criminal use of a firearm
Breton was arraigned on the charges and remanded to the Oneida County jail.