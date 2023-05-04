Man accused of beating neighbors with parts of bed frame

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of assaulting two of his neighbors with wood and metal parts of a bed frame.

Around 4:15 p.m. on May 3, police were called to the 700 block of Blandina Street where they found the two victims severely injured from what appeared to be blunt force trauma. They were both sent to a local hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Joshua Williams. When officers went to his home, they spoke with him through the locked door, but he would not come outside.

Crisis negotiators were called to the scene and after about an hour, they got Williams to come outside and he was taken into custody.

He was processed at the police station and charged with two counts of second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon.