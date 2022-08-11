Man accused of breaking into storage units in Rome; second suspect sought

ROME, N.Y. – Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says one of two suspects was caught after breaking into storage units in Rome early Thursday morning.
Deputies went to Colonial Self Storage II on Rome New London Road around 1:30 a.m. after a burglary was reported.
When the deputies arrived, they found damaged locks on several storage units. Then, deputies saw 31-year-old Richard Cayton run out of one of the units into a wooded area.
New York State Police were called in to assist and a perimeter was set up around the area.
Cayton was located during the search and taken into custody.
Cayton, who is already on parole, was charged with two counts of felony burglary.
Maciol says they are still searching for the second suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 315-765-2334.