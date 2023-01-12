Man accused of breaking into Utica business, stealing items from office

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man allegedly broke into a business on Court Street, stole items from an office and urinated throughout the hallway and bathroom.
An employee reached out to police on Wednesday after noticing items were missing from the office and a desk had been rifled through. They also told officers about the urine in the hallway.
The officers who responded reviewed surveillance footage and recognized the suspect as 38-year-old Joshua Jones.
An investigator with the Criminal Investigations Division located Jones and was able to recoup some of the stolen items.
Jones was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary and petit larceny.