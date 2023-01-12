 Skip to main content
Man accused of breaking into Utica business, stealing items from office

A man from Utica is accused of burglarizing the office of an apartment complex and urinating in the hallway.

An employee reached out to police on Wednesday after noticing items were missing from the office and a desk had been rifled through. They also told officers about the urine in the hallway.

The officers who responded reviewed surveillance footage and recognized the suspect as 38-year-old Joshua Jones.

An investigator with the Criminal Investigations Division located Jones and was able to recoup some of the stolen items.

Jones was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary and petit larceny.

