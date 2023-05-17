 Skip to main content
Man accused of bringing fentanyl into Otsego County jail

  • Updated
  • 0
Hasan Taylor

ONEONTA, N.Y. – A man is accused of sneaking drugs into the Otsego County jail when he was admitted to the facility.

According to the sheriff’s office, 50-year-old Hasan Taylor had concealed what appeared to be packaged narcotics that he intended to sell inside the jail.

The substance was seized and Taylor was released on his unrelated charges.

The substance was sent to the state crime laboratory for analysis. On May 15, the sheriff’s office was notified that the substance tested positive for fentanyl and a warrant was issued for Taylor’s arrest.

With the help of Oneonta police, Taylor was located, taken into custody and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband.

Taylor was remanded to the jail to await arraignment.

