Man accused of causing damage at Boonville barber shop

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult and impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... The snow may mix with sleet at times. Snowfall rates around an inch per hour are expected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&