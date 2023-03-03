Man accused of causing damage at Boonville barber shop

BOONVILLE, N.Y. – A man has been charged with criminal mischief following an investigation into damage at a Boonville barbershop.
Police say an antique barber pole outside of Sattler’s Barbershop was intentionally damaged around 12:20 a.m. on Feb. 16.
Surveillance video showed two people walking by the shop after the pole was damaged.
Following a two-week investigation by the Oneida County Sheriff's Office and Booville police, 28-year-old Matthew Kratzenberg, of Boonville, was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony. Police say there was more than $250 worth of damage.
Kratzenberg was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to return to court at a later date.