Man accused of causing damage at Boonville barber shop

  • Updated
  • 0

A man was arrested and charged with damaging an antique barber pole at a business in Boonville last month.

BOONVILLE, N.Y. – A man has been charged with criminal mischief following an investigation into damage at a Boonville barbershop.

Police say an antique barber pole outside of Sattler’s Barbershop was intentionally damaged around 12:20 a.m. on Feb. 16.

Surveillance video showed two people walking by the shop after the pole was damaged.

Following a two-week investigation by the Oneida County Sheriff's Office and Booville police, 28-year-old Matthew Kratzenberg, of Boonville, was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony. Police say there was more than $250 worth of damage.

Kratzenberg was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to return to court at a later date.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

