Man accused of choking woman during domestic dispute in Floyd

Joshua Williams

FLOYD, N.Y. – A Holland Patent man is accused of choking a woman until she became unconscious in Floyd early Monday morning.

Oneida County sheriff’s deputies were called to Asher Drive in Floyd around 6:30 a.m. for a domestic dispute. The woman at the scene was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect, 28-year-old Joshua M. Williams, was arrested and charged with felony criminal obstruction of breathing and third-degree assault.

An order of protection was also issued on the victim’s behalf.

