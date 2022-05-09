Man accused of choking woman during domestic dispute in Floyd

FLOYD, N.Y. – A Holland Patent man is accused of choking a woman until she became unconscious in Floyd early Monday morning.
Oneida County sheriff’s deputies were called to Asher Drive in Floyd around 6:30 a.m. for a domestic dispute. The woman at the scene was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
The suspect, 28-year-old Joshua M. Williams, was arrested and charged with felony criminal obstruction of breathing and third-degree assault.
An order of protection was also issued on the victim’s behalf.