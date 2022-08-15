Man accused of driving while ability impaired by drugs in Whitesboro

WHITESBORO, N.Y. – A Utica man was charged after allegedly driving under the influence of drugs in Whitesboro Sunday afternoon.
Whitesboro police stopped 24-year-old Justin Frias after they say he made an illegal left turn from Foster Street onto Westmoreland Street.
Police called in a drug recognition expert and Frias was ultimately arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, as well as failure to obey a traffic control device and operating a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate.
Frias was issued citations and is scheduled to return to court at a later date.