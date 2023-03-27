Man accused of making gun threat, destroying furniture during argument in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of threatening someone with a gun during an argument on the 900 block of Churchill Avenue on Monday.
The victim called 911 to report that the suspect, who they knew, came into their home and threatened them with the gun before breaking several items, including a table and a television.
The suspect had left the scene by the time the victim called 911.
Officers found a man matching the suspect’s description not far from the home where the threat happened. Police say he did not have a weapon on him when he was stopped, but a gun was found nearby next to a pile of garbage bags on the sidewalk. After using a thermal imaging device, the officers could tell the gun was recently held by someone.
At the end of the investigation, 40-year-old Oscar Boykin was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, menacing and criminal mischief.