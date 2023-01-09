Man accused of menacing Utica police officers with replica BB gun

UTICA, N.Y. – A man was arrested on Jan. 6 after Utica police say he pointed a replica of a Sig Sauer BB gun at officers.
Police were called to a home on the 1100 block of Dudley Avenue around 11:45 p.m. after someone reported finding a handgun.
When officers arrived they were directed to the third floor where they found 46-year-old Har Kin. Police say Kin pointed what appeared to be a weapon at officers, but they were able to duck out of the way and take it from him.
After taking Kin into custody, the officers inspected the item and found it was an almost exact replica of a BB gun.
Kin was charged with menacing a police officer.