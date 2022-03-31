Man accused of putting camera in bathroom of Fly Creek vacation home

FLY CREEK, N.Y. – A man from Westchester County is facing unlawful surveillance charges after allegedly putting a camera in the bathroom of his vacation home in Fly Creek in 2018.
Andrew Amodeo is accused of recording family members using the camera, which appeared to be a USB charger. According to Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl, the camera was facing the shower in the bathroom.
Amodeo was arrested in 2020 and initially pleaded not guilty to eight felony counts of unlawful surveillance. This month, he pleaded guilty to one count.
He is scheduled to be sentenced in March of 2023.