Man accused of second contracting scam in town of Webb

TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. – A man is accused of scamming people out of money for a second time by allegedly taking money for contract jobs but never completing the work.

David Allen lives in South Carolina now but is formerly of Boonville and ran a business called Dave’s Contracting and Plumbing.

According to police in the town of Webb, in May of 2022, Allen took two checks totaling more than $14,000 from a local homeowner for a contracting job. A complaint filed by the homeowner in November 2022 alleges that Allen failed to complete any work or produce the necessary materials for the project, and did not refund any of the money to the homeowner.

Following an investigation, a warrant for Allen’s arrest was issued in January. With the help of other agencies, Allen was arrested on April 19 while appearing in court in Little Falls. He was charged with grand larceny and scheme to defraud.

Allen is also facing grand larceny charges from an incident in the town of Webb last July when he allegedly stole $25,000 from another homeowner for a contracting agreement he never fulfilled.

After his recent arrest, Allen was released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to return to court at a later date.