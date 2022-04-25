Man accused of shooting at neighbor during argument in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man was arrested Sunday after allegedly shooting at somebody through a door at a home on Elizabeth Street.
Police officers were called to the 900 block around 6 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
The victim, who lived at the residence, said another tenant started yelling at them as they arrived home. Police say the argument escalated and the suspect pulled out a handgun, firing two shots through the door attempting to shoot the victim.
The suspect, 33-year-old Darnell Carter, was arrested at the scene. A search warrant was then issued for Carter’s apartment. Police say during the search, they found spent shell casings, live ammunition and a loaded 9mm Taurus handgun.
Following the investigation, Carter was charged with attempted assault, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.