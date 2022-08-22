Man accused of stabbing 3 people during fight in downtown Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police were called to downtown Utica Friday afternoon where multiple people were stabbed during a fight.
Officers arrived to the 200 block of Genesee Street just before 4 p.m. to find several people hurt, including a woman with a cut on her face. Police were also told that a man involved in the fight went to the hospital to seek treatment for his injuries.
Following the investigation, police arrested 61-year-old Julius Brown, who allegedly injured at least three people with a knife during the altercation. Police say Brown had the knife in question when he was arrested.
Brown was charged with second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible in this case.