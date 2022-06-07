Man accused of stealing tools from construction site in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of stealing tools and other equipment from a construction site on Oriskany Street over the weekend.
Utica police approached 58-year-old Wayne Daniels on the 400 block of Oriskany Street around 7:30 a.m. on June 3 to find him with a bucket full of new tools after several larcenies from a construction site had been reported in the days prior.
When officers spoke with workers at the site, they confirmed the items did belong to the construction team and the suspect did not have permission to take them.
Based on the evidence, Daniels was arrested and charged with criminal possession of stolen property.