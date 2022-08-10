Man accused of stealing wallet at Utica DMV

UTICA, N.Y. – A man accused of stealing a wallet at the Utica Department of Motor Vehicles earlier this week has been arrested and charged with grand larceny.
Utica police were called to the scene on Monday, Aug. 8, to investigate the theft. Officers were able to identify a suspect and turned the case over to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
On Wednesday, the Criminal Investigation Unit located and arrested 60-year-old William Hawkins Jr. in Utica.
Hawkins was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, which is applicable when the stolen property is worth between $1,000 and $3,000.
Hawkins was processed and released with an appearance ticket.