Man accused of threatening mass harm at Oneida County Courthouse

UTICA, N.Y. – A man accused of making threats at the Oneida County Courthouse was taken into custody Tuesday morning.
According to Sheriff Robert Maciol, Anthony Russell made the threats around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, March 27.
Special patrol officers working at the Department of Social Services in Rome spotted Russell on Tuesday and called Rome police. Officers arrived and took Russell into custody. He was then turned over to the sheriff’s office to be charged and processed.
Russell was charged with making a threat of mass harm.
He was released with an appearance ticket and is scheduled to return to court at a later date.
While the sheriff's office did not release details about who Russell was allegedly threatening, Maciol says there was no threat to the public at any time.