Man accused of threatening someone with BB gun arrested in Utica

A Utica man who allegedly threatened someone with a BB gun is now facing charges.

Utica police were called to the 1200 block of Whitesboro Street on Saturday, Feb. 5, around 2:40 p.m., regarding a man who reportedly threatened someone while pointing a gun at them.

During the investigation, officers learned the weapon was actually a BB gun, but because it looked like a real gun posing imminent danger, the victim believed it was an actual handgun.

Martinez gun arrest

The weapon was seized and 42-year-old Benjamin Martinez was arrested.

Due to previous convictions, Martinez is charged with menacing and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

No one was injured during the incident, according to police.

