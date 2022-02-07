Man accused of threatening someone with BB gun arrested in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man who allegedly threatened someone with a BB gun is now facing charges.
Utica police were called to the 1200 block of Whitesboro Street on Saturday, Feb. 5, around 2:40 p.m., regarding a man who reportedly threatened someone while pointing a gun at them.
During the investigation, officers learned the weapon was actually a BB gun, but because it looked like a real gun posing imminent danger, the victim believed it was an actual handgun.
The weapon was seized and 42-year-old Benjamin Martinez was arrested.
Due to previous convictions, Martinez is charged with menacing and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
No one was injured during the incident, according to police.