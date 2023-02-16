Man accused of threatening Utica code enforcement officers with shotgun

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica code enforcement officers had to call police after they were threatened by a man with a gun while working in West Utica on Feb. 15.
According to police, three code officers were working on the 1100 block of Whitesboro Street around 11 a.m. when a man came out of his house and started threatening them. The men then went inside and came back out with a shotgun and waved it in the air while continuing to spew threats.
The codes officers feared for their safety and left the area to wait for police to arrive.
Police went to the residence on Whitesboro Street and found the suspect, 23-year-old Robert Schmidt. After searching his home, police found the shotgun and another long gun.
Schmidt was charged with two counts of menacing and criminal possession of a weapon. An extreme risk protection order was also filed against him.