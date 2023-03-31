Man airlifted to hospital following stabbing in Boonville; suspect charged with assault

BOONVILLE, N.Y. – A Boonville man was arrested after allegedly stabbing another man multiple times all over his body early Friday morning.
Jeffrey Lawson, 28, is accused of stabbing the victim in the head, back, abdomen and leg. The victim had to be airlifted to Upstate University Hospital for treatment but is expected to survive.
The stabbing happened at 7024 Fox Court in Boonville around 12:15 a.m.
When police located Lawson, he was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
Lawson was taken to the Oneida County jail to await arraignment.