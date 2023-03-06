Man allegedly made threats with crowbar during road rage incident that led to crash in Kirkland

KIRKLAND, N.Y. – A man from Vernon Center is accused of threatening people with a crowbar during a road rage incident that led to a crash in Kirkland.
The crash happened on College Hill Road around 3:15 p.m. on March 4.
According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, 26-year-old Jordan Glouse threatened bodily harm to the two people in the other vehicle while holding a crowbar in his hand.
Maciol says no one was injured in the crash, but Glouse was arrested and charged with two counts of menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.
Glouse was released on his own recognizance following his arraignment.