 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man allegedly made threats with crowbar during road rage incident that led to crash in Kirkland

  • Updated
  • 0

A man from Vernon Center allegedly threatened bodily harm to two people while holding a crowbar during a road rage incident in Kirkland.

KIRKLAND, N.Y. – A man from Vernon Center is accused of threatening people with a crowbar during a road rage incident that led to a crash in Kirkland.

The crash happened on College Hill Road around 3:15 p.m. on March 4.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, 26-year-old Jordan Glouse threatened bodily harm to the two people in the other vehicle while holding a crowbar in his hand.

Maciol says no one was injured in the crash, but Glouse was arrested and charged with two counts of menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.

Glouse was released on his own recognizance following his arraignment.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you