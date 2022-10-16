Man arrested after Commercial Drive restaurant fight

New Hartford, N.Y.-- A Bridgewater man was arrested Saturday after an altercation at a cafe on commercial drive. 45-year-old Ivan Rivera of Bridgewater was arrested and charged after he allegedly stabbed a co-worker during a fight at Café DelBuono on commercial drive.
New Hartford police were first called to the restaurant around 5 pm Saturday. When they arrived, officers found a victim with a serious arm laceration. After an investigation, police learned that Rivera had allegedly stabbed the victim with a kitchen knife. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.
Rivera was charged with 1st degree assault, 2nd degree menacing, And 4th degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned in Oneida County C.A.P. court and held on $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.