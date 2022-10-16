 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man arrested after Commercial Drive restaurant fight

  • Updated
  • 0

New Hartford, N.Y.-- A Bridgewater man was arrested Saturday after an altercation at a cafe on commercial drive. 45-year-old Ivan Rivera of Bridgewater was arrested and charged after he allegedly stabbed a co-worker during a fight at Café DelBuono on commercial drive.

New Hartford police were first called to the restaurant around 5 pm Saturday. When they arrived, officers found a victim with a serious arm laceration. After an investigation, police learned that Rivera had allegedly stabbed the victim with a kitchen knife. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Rivera was charged with 1st degree assault, 2nd degree menacing, And 4th degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned in Oneida County C.A.P. court and held on $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.

Recommended for you