Man arrested twice in same night following domestic dispute in town of Lee

TOWN OF LEE, N.Y. – A town of Lee man is facing multiple charges after being arrested twice Tuesday night following a domestic dispute with his wife.
According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, 37-year-old Jerry Lohr was arrested at a home in Lee around 6 p.m. after allegedly assaulting his wife in front of their two children, ages 5 and 9.
Lohr was taken into custody and charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and three counts of harassment. An order of protection was also issued on his wife’s behalf.
Lohr was processed and arraigned on the charges before being released on his own recognizance.
Minutes after being released, Maciol says Lohr violated the order of protection by calling his wife and was arrested a second time. He was subsequently charged with two counts of criminal contempt and remanded to jail to await arraignment.