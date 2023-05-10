Man attacked with pitchfork in Utica; suspect charged

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of assaulting another man with a pitchfork during an argument Tuesday evening.
The assault was reported around 5:30 p.m. and police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Park Avenue. The officers found the victim suffering from multiple cuts and punctures to his face from the alleged pitchfork attack.
Police say 50-year-old Jamal Williams hit the victim several times in the face with a pitchfork while the two were arguing.
The victim was treated at the scene and Williams was taken into custody.
Williams was charged with second-degree attempted assault, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.