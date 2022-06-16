Man charged after allegedly threatening Durhamville Elementary School staff member

DURHAMVILLE, N.Y. (UPDATED) – New York State Police arrested a man accused of threatening an employee at Durhamville Elementary School on June 15.
The school went on lockdown around 3:15 p.m. after 31-year-old Jase McMullin allegedly threatened a staff member over the phone. Superintendent Matthew Carpenter says at the time of the incident most students were already out of the building following dismissal, other than those on two specific bus routes.
State police and both the Oneida County and Madison County sheriff’s departments were called to the scene after the threat was reported.
Following the investigation, McMullin was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat, a D felony.
State police did not release details regarding the nature of the threat.
Carpenter said Thursday, "We understand that situations like these can be emotional for students, parents and staff alike. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority and we will continue to partner with the community and law enforcement to ensure we maintain a safe and orderly school environment."