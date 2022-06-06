Man charged after riding away from North Utica Walmart on store's electric scooter

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of stealing an electric scooter from Walmart after police say he rode it off of the store's property Sunday evening.
Utica police were called to the Walmart in North Utica around 5:15 p.m. after employees reported that a customer rode through the parking lot and off of the property on one of the store’s scooters.
Police say the suspect, 66-year-old Damir Hejni, was familiar to both police and the loss prevention team at Walmart.
An officer patrolled the area and found Hejni still riding the scooter on Cosby Road.
Hejni was arrested and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny.