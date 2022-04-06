Man charged in connection with fatal gunfight in Utica seeks to withdraw guilty plea

UTICA, N.Y. – A man who admitted to his involvement in a fatal shooting in Utica in 2020 has filed a motion to take back his guilty plea.
Damian Alvarado pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon and was scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison. However, Alvarado told the judge he felt he was coerced into pleading guilty and wanted to withdraw his plea and get a new attorney.
The judge said he will assign a new attorney and scheduled a hearing at a later date to hear Alvarado’s motion to withdraw his plea.
Alvarado was charged for his involvement in a gunfight on Howard Avenue in December of 2020 that resulted in the death of Martin Martinez.
In March, Charles Major was convicted of second-degree manslaughter in Martinez’s death. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 3.