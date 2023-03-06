Man charged in drive-by shooting that left 1 injured in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A man who was allegedly involved in a drive-by shooting that left one person injured in Utica this past fall was indicted and arrested last week.

The shooting happened on the 1500 block of Kemble Street on the afternoon of Nov. 3. Witnesses told police that individuals inside a vehicle driving by fired shots at a group of people standing in a driveway. One man was hit in the back of the leg. Fifteen spent shell casings were also found at the scene.

Jacquese Woods-Williams, 21, was indicted by a grand jury on March 1 in connection with the shooting investigation. The following day, officers in the GIVE Unit spotted Woods-Williams on the 100 block of South Street around 9:30 p.m. and took him into custody on the indictment warrant.

Woods-Williams is charged with first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.