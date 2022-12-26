Man charged in Utica burglary

UTICA, N.Y. -- A Utica man was arrested after allegedly burglarizing a store on Christmas Eve.
Police say 25-year-old Tarik Husic was caught on surveillance footage around 1:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Bleecker Street.
Later, police found him walking on Jefferson Avenue and they say their investigation revealed he was the suspect caught on camera stealing money from the register at the store on Bleecker Street.
Police say while he was being processed, there was another call about a separate burglary at an apartment near where the first one happened.
That incident is under investigation, but police say there could be more charges.