 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
673 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL NEW YORK

BROOME                CHEMUNG               CHENANGO
CORTLAND              DELAWARE              MADISON
ONEIDA                ONONDAGA              OTSEGO
SULLIVAN              TIOGA                 TOMPKINS

IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA

BRADFORD              LACKAWANNA            LUZERNE
PIKE                  SUSQUEHANNA           WAYNE
WYOMING

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BINGHAMTON, CORTLAND, DELHI, ELMIRA,
HALLSTEAD, HAMILTON, HAWLEY, HAZLETON, HONESDALE, ITHACA,
MILFORD, MONTICELLO, MONTROSE, NORWICH, ONEIDA, ONEONTA, OWEGO,
ROME, SAYRE, SCRANTON, SYRACUSE, TOWANDA, TUNKHANNOCK, UTICA,
WALTON, WAVERLY, AND WILKES-BARRE.

Man Charged with Grand Larceny After Incident at The Doyal

  • 0
Darrell Rude

Submitted Photo

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica Police were called to The Doyal apartment building regarding a man stealing items from a car. 

Witnesses said a man was seen entering a vehicle, removing property and fleeing. 

"With the assistance of this witness and employees of Kunkel Ambulance, the officers were directed to the suspected male, who was then detained," police said. 

While they were investigating the case, officers retraced the route of man's travel, and they found the stolen items discarded along the route. 

Darrell Rude, 36, was taken to the Utica Police Department and charged with grand larceny. 

Do you have a news tip? Send it to news@wktv.com

Tags

Recommended for you