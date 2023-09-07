 Skip to main content
Man Charged with Grand Larceny After Incident at The Doyle

Darrell Rude

Submitted Photo

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica Police were called to The Doyle apartment building regarding a man stealing items from a car. 

Witnesses said a man was seen entering a vehicle, removing property and fleeing. 

"With the assistance of this witness and employees of Kunkel Ambulance, the officers were directed to the suspected male, who was then detained," police said. 

While they were investigating the case, officers retraced the route of man's travel, and they found the stolen items discarded along the route. 

Darrell Rude, 36, was taken to the Utica Police Department and charged with grand larceny. 

