Man charged with shattering glass door at Utica police station

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man was charged after police say he kicked out a glass door at the Utica police station Thursday night.
According to police, 44-year-old Tyrone Henry walked into the Utica Police Department around 11 p.m. screaming that he had been shot in the head. UPD members soon realized Henry had not been shot or injured in any way.
When officers started to speak with Henry to evaluate his mental state, they say he started screaming and yelling at them, and repeatedly kicked the large glass door in the vestibule until it shattered.
Henry was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal mischief.
Police say Henry did not meet the criteria for an involuntary mental health transport to the hospital, so he was issued an appearance ticket and released.